63,569 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

