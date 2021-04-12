$634.77 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $634.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.00 million and the highest is $635.80 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

