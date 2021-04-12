$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $631.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $639.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.64 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 1,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,149. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

