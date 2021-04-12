510,389 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,474,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,939.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
