510,389 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,939.56 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

