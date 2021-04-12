4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,476.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £667.04 million and a PE ratio of 296.88. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

