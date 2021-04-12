$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.70 million to $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $90.99. 218,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 322.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

