45,156 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock worth $195,495,582. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

