$408.44 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post sales of $408.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.87 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 6,464,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

