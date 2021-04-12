$406.83 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $406.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the lowest is $398.30 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

