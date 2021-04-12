3,865 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEEM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

