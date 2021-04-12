33,748 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $6.26 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
AquaBounty Technologies Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
