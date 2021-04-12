336,731 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,758,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

