$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Shares of LH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.