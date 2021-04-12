$283.78 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce sales of $283.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.35 million and the highest is $324.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $289.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,750. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

