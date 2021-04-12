$258.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce sales of $258.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.10 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,267. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

