2,084 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
