2,084 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

