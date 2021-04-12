$2.20 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.41. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.