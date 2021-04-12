$2.20 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.41. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.