$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $197.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.60 million to $201.10 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $766.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

