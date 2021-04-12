1,862 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $255.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

