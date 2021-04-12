$176.63 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $176.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $738.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $747.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.25 million, with estimates ranging from $772.70 million to $781.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

