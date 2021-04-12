$173.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $173.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $170.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $699.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 45,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

