13,191 Shares in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Team by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Team by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $11.89 on Monday. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $367.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

