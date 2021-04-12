1,195 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

