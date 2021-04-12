10,492 Shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

