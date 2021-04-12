$1.90 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $4.43. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $16.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $15.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

