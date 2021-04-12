-$1.73 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,915. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $114.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

