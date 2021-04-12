$1.66 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.