$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.