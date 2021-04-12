$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

