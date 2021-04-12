$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 347.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 198,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $712,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.