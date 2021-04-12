$0.62 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

