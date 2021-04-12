$0.54 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $49.32. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,069. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

