$0.35 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,037. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

