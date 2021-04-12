$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. 11,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,864. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

