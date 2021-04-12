-$0.14 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 13,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.65.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

