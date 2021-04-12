-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

DRH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

