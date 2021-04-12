$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 17,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,349. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.