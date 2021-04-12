$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarivate.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Clarivate stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 17,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,349. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
