-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. 7,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $54,503,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

