-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ATXI opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

