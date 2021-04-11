Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.94 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

