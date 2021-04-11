ZINC (ZINC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $771.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $156,637.63 and $771.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

