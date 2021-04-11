Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €98.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.47 ($115.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZAL shares. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €87.54 ($102.99). 371,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.