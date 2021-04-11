Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to “Hold”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $553.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.