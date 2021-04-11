Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

