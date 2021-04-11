Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

