Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $115.37 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $124.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

