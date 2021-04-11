Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

