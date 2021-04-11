Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.