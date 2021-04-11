Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.