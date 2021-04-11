Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). As a group, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.