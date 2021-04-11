Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Shares of RYAM opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

